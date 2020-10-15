NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] Is Currently 8.77 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

NGL Energy Partners LP [NYSE: NGL] price surged by 8.77 percent to reach at $0.35. The company report on October 1, 2020 that NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Commissioning of Poker Lake Express Pipeline and Receipt of Initial Produced Water Volumes from Exxon’s Poker Lake Development.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) (“NGL” or the “Partnership”) announced today that the Partnership has begun receiving produced water from XTO Energy’s (a subsidiary of ExxonMobil Corporation) Poker Lake Development in the Delaware Basin. These volumes represent full commissioning of NGL’s 30-inch pipeline, Poker Lake Express, which has been constructed to transport volumes associated with its 18-year Poker Lake acreage dedication. This dedication includes first-call rights for produced water covering approximately 70,000 contiguous acres in Eddy County, NM. The Partnership is utilizing the new Poker Lake Express Pipeline, which has an initial capacity of over 350,000 barrels per day and connects into its integrated Delaware Basin produced water pipeline infrastructure network, to service this dedication and transport these volumes. The Partnership expects to expand its takeaway capacity with an additional pipeline as the Poker Lake Development progresses, ultimately increasing total takeaway capacity to over 700,000 barrels per day from this development.

“We are pleased to announce first flows from Poker Lake, which represents a major milestone for our Water Solutions business. The construction and commissioning of this project was made possible from the hard work of the NGL team in combination with the efforts and strong collaboration from the XTO Energy team. We are extremely proud to be a part of the Poker Lake Development and the trust the XTO team has placed in us to provide safe, efficient, reliable water solutions for one of its premier assets,” stated Christian Holcomb, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer – NGL Water Solutions.

A sum of 1073813 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 867.98K shares. NGL Energy Partners LP shares reached a high of $4.39 and dropped to a low of $3.9401 until finishing in the latest session at $4.34.

The one-year NGL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -13.32. The average equity rating for NGL stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGL shares is $3.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGL stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for NGL Energy Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $5 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for NGL Energy Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $5, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on NGL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NGL Energy Partners LP is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

NGL Stock Performance Analysis:

NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.51. With this latest performance, NGL shares gained by 19.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.76 for NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.03, while it was recorded at 4.11 for the last single week of trading, and 5.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NGL Energy Partners LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.88 and a Gross Margin at +7.57. NGL Energy Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.35.

Return on Total Capital for NGL is now 2.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.79. Additionally, NGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 239.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] managed to generate an average of -$127,509 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.NGL Energy Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

NGL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NGL Energy Partners LP posted -1.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,175.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGL Energy Partners LP go to 3.00%.

NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $278 million, or 67.80% of NGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NGL stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 21,761,478, which is approximately -0.344% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 14,440,523 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.67 million in NGL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $23.11 million in NGL stock with ownership of nearly 150.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NGL Energy Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in NGL Energy Partners LP [NYSE:NGL] by around 5,843,341 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 10,242,323 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 47,924,790 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,010,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NGL stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,814,011 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 932,122 shares during the same period.