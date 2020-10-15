Navient Corporation [NAVI] is -29.82% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Navient Corporation [NASDAQ: NAVI] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $9.60 price per share at the time. The company report on October 12, 2020 that Agreement between Navient and Members of American Federation of Teachers to enhance borrower education on Public Service Loan Forgiveness receives final approval.

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions, and members of the American Federation of Teachers, representing public service workers, agreed to a settlement that was approved by a U.S. District Court today.

Through the agreement, Navient will help more people learn about the government’s Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, including by implementing enhancements in its call center. These enhancements, along with a contribution of $2.25 million to a nonprofit organization that will provide education and student loan counseling to public service workers, resolve a lawsuit originally filed by AFT members.

Navient Corporation represents 194.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.85 billion with the latest information. NAVI stock price has been found in the range of $9.59 to $9.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, NAVI reached a trading volume of 1164496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAVI shares is $11.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Navient Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Navient Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on NAVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navient Corporation is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for NAVI in the course of the last twelve months was 1.93.

Navient Corporation [NAVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.55. With this latest performance, NAVI shares gained by 13.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.82 for Navient Corporation [NAVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.75, while it was recorded at 9.58 for the last single week of trading, and 9.20 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navient Corporation [NAVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.20 and a Gross Margin at +86.14. Navient Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.89.

Return on Total Capital for NAVI is now 0.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Navient Corporation [NAVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,703.78. Additionally, NAVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,246.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Navient Corporation [NAVI] managed to generate an average of $102,931 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Navient Corporation posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Navient Corporation go to 12.00%.

There are presently around $1,791 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAVI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,317,902, which is approximately 27.084% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,404,692 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.88 million in NAVI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $140.88 million in NAVI stock with ownership of nearly 1.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Navient Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Navient Corporation [NASDAQ:NAVI] by around 34,269,826 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 33,417,096 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 118,869,899 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,556,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAVI stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,997,597 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 5,521,383 shares during the same period.