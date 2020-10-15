Monness Crespi & Hardt slashes price target on W. R. Grace & Co. [GRA] – find out why.

W. R. Grace & Co. [NYSE: GRA] jumped around 3.67 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $43.73 at the close of the session, up 9.16%. The company report on October 7, 2020 that Grace to Release Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 28, 2020.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) will release its third quarter financial results at 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. A company-hosted conference call and webcast will follow at 9:00 a.m. ET that day.

During the call, Hudson La Force, President and Chief Executive Officer; Bill Dockman, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Jeremy Rohen, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, will discuss third quarter results. A question and answer session with analysts will follow the prepared remarks.

W. R. Grace & Co. stock is now -37.39% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GRA Stock saw the intraday high of $44.31 and lowest of $40.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 73.36, which means current price is +63.48% above from all time high which was touched on 01/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 466.26K shares, GRA reached a trading volume of 1673293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about W. R. Grace & Co. [GRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRA shares is $59.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for W. R. Grace & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for W. R. Grace & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $89 to $69, while Loop Capital kept a Hold rating on GRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W. R. Grace & Co. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for GRA in the course of the last twelve months was 17.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has GRA stock performed recently?

W. R. Grace & Co. [GRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.67. With this latest performance, GRA shares gained by 0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.54 for W. R. Grace & Co. [GRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.87, while it was recorded at 41.44 for the last single week of trading, and 49.59 for the last 200 days.

W. R. Grace & Co. [GRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W. R. Grace & Co. [GRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.97 and a Gross Margin at +40.53. W. R. Grace & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.45.

Return on Total Capital for GRA is now 18.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, W. R. Grace & Co. [GRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 509.45. Additionally, GRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 501.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, W. R. Grace & Co. [GRA] managed to generate an average of $31,575 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.W. R. Grace & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for W. R. Grace & Co. [GRA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, W. R. Grace & Co. posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for W. R. Grace & Co. go to 9.31%.

Insider trade positions for W. R. Grace & Co. [GRA]

There are presently around $2,374 million, or 90.80% of GRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRA stocks are: 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 9,865,008, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,776,780 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $252.62 million in GRA stocks shares; and TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., currently with $173.32 million in GRA stock with ownership of nearly 0.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in W. R. Grace & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in W. R. Grace & Co. [NYSE:GRA] by around 8,784,671 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 6,672,477 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 43,805,734 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,262,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRA stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,124,015 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,030,562 shares during the same period.