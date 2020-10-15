Market cap of ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] reaches 10.53B – now what?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] gained 0.10% on the last trading session, reaching $25.93 price per share at the time. The company report on October 15, 2020 that ON Semiconductor to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Company provides conference call details.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON) plans to announce its financial results for the third quarter, which ended October 2, 2020, before the market opens on Monday, November 2, 2020.

ON Semiconductor Corporation represents 410.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.53 billion with the latest information. ON stock price has been found in the range of $25.67 to $26.115.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.60M shares, ON reached a trading volume of 3830755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $24.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $15 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $24, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on ON stock. On June 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ON shares from 12 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 46.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for ON stock

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.05. With this latest performance, ON shares gained by 17.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.14 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.14, while it was recorded at 26.15 for the last single week of trading, and 19.34 for the last 200 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.67 and a Gross Margin at +33.68. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.84.

Return on Total Capital for ON is now 9.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.87. Additionally, ON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] managed to generate an average of $6,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ON Semiconductor Corporation posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 11.38%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]

There are presently around $10,807 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,988,459, which is approximately -3.492% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 30,063,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $779.54 million in ON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $698.04 million in ON stock with ownership of nearly -9.41% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON] by around 48,609,651 shares. Additionally, 206 investors decreased positions by around 39,485,233 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 329,086,502 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 417,181,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ON stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,200,371 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 7,780,443 shares during the same period.