Market cap of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. [LOAK] reaches 268.32M – now what?

By Edison Baldwin

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: LOAK] gained 2.84% on the last trading session, reaching $10.85 price per share at the time. The company report on October 8, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Live Oak Acquisition Corp..

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (“LOAK” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LOAK) in connection with the Company’s proposed merger with privately-held biotech company Danimer Scientific (“Danimer”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, LOAK will acquire Danimer through a reverse merger that will result in Danimer becoming a publicly-listed company on the New York Stock Exchange under a new ticker symbol. The transaction implies an equity value of $890 million for Danimer.

If you own LOAK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. represents 25.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $268.32 million with the latest information. LOAK stock price has been found in the range of $10.45 to $10.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 161.22K shares, LOAK reached a trading volume of 1288757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Live Oak Acquisition Corp. [LOAK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Oak Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.16.

Trading performance analysis for LOAK stock

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. [LOAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.22.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.84 for Live Oak Acquisition Corp. [LOAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.04, while it was recorded at 10.44 for the last single week of trading.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. [LOAK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Live Oak Acquisition Corp. [LOAK] managed to generate an average of -$995 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Live Oak Acquisition Corp. [LOAK]

16 institutional holders increased their position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:LOAK] by around 3,938,399 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,938,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOAK stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,938,399 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

