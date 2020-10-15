Market cap of KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] reaches 30.87B – now what?

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] jumped around 0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $36.30 at the close of the session, up 0.08%. The company report on October 7, 2020 that Optiv Security’s See Jane Secure Goes Behind the Scenes on How Organizations Must Protect Against Their Own.

Optiv Security, a security solutions integrator delivering end-to-end cybersecurity solutions, today released See Jane Secure. The e-book takes readers through a day in the life of a cyber-unaware employee and how an organization and its security professionals can defend against the employee’s actions proactively and reactively with security awareness training and services and solutions tailored to fit business needs. The e-book is one part of Optiv’s efforts to engage organizations and individuals on the need for cybersecurity training throughout Cybersecurity Awareness Month (October), an initiative led by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Cyber Security Alliance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201007005088/en/.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock is now 24.44% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KKR Stock saw the intraday high of $36.765 and lowest of $36.025 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.17, which means current price is +133.44% above from all time high which was touched on 08/10/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, KKR reached a trading volume of 1853998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $41.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2020, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.24.

How has KKR stock performed recently?

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.86. With this latest performance, KKR shares gained by 3.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.01 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.38, while it was recorded at 35.94 for the last single week of trading, and 30.45 for the last 200 days.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +72.71. KKR & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.50.

Return on Total Capital for KKR is now 6.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 254.13. Additionally, KKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 262.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] managed to generate an average of $1,448,735 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings analysis for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KKR & Co. Inc. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 7.87%.

Insider trade positions for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

There are presently around $16,266 million, or 81.70% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,576,696, which is approximately -0.775% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., holding 45,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 billion in KKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.09 billion in KKR stock with ownership of nearly 58.871% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KKR & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 230 institutional holders increased their position in KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR] by around 51,662,539 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 37,128,698 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 359,317,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 448,108,305 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KKR stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,120,828 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 5,278,905 shares during the same period.