Market cap of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] reaches 37.69B – now what?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] gained 0.41% or 0.07 points to close at $17.11 with a heavy trading volume of 5249950 shares. The company report on October 7, 2020 that Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) (“Enterprise”) announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared the quarterly cash distribution paid to limited partners holding Enterprise common units with respect to the third quarter of 2020 of $0.445 per unit, or $1.78 per unit on an annualized basis.

The quarterly distribution will be paid Thursday, November 12, 2020, to unitholders of record as of the close of business Friday, October 30, 2020. This distribution represents a 0.6 percent increase over the distribution declared with respect to the third quarter of 2019.

It opened the trading session at $17.09, the shares rose to $17.43 and dropped to $17.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EPD points out that the company has recorded 12.49% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -66.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.54M shares, EPD reached to a volume of 5249950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $24.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $24, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on EPD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

Trading performance analysis for EPD stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.33. With this latest performance, EPD shares gained by 1.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.53 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.20, while it was recorded at 17.13 for the last single week of trading, and 19.41 for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.61 and a Gross Margin at +16.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.03.

Return on Total Capital for EPD is now 10.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.41. Additionally, EPD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] managed to generate an average of $625,151 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to -3.68%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]

There are presently around $13,444 million, or 34.80% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 76,906,182, which is approximately 237.952% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; HARVEST FUND ADVISORS LLC, holding 56,197,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $961.53 million in EPD stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $755.48 million in EPD stock with ownership of nearly -9.781% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 397 institutional holders increased their position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD] by around 94,749,761 shares. Additionally, 467 investors decreased positions by around 68,880,510 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 622,086,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 785,716,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPD stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,957,256 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 3,544,182 shares during the same period.