Market Analysts see IMAC Holdings Inc. [IMAC] gaining to $4.50. Time to buy?

IMAC Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: IMAC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.27% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.16%. The company report on September 23, 2020 that IMAC Holdings, Inc. Partners with Safe Balance, LLC to Provide Services that Improve Balance for the Reduction of Fall Risk.

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, today announced a partnership with Birmingham, Michigan-based Safe Balance, LLC to implement multi-factorial fall risk assessment services for individuals with balance deficiencies.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four Americans ages 65 and older experience a significant fall each year. Falls are also the leading cause of fatal injury and the most common cause of nonfatal trauma-related hospital admissions among older adults.

Over the last 12 months, IMAC stock dropped by -69.30%. The average equity rating for IMAC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.63 million, with 10.18 million shares outstanding and 7.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 278.16K shares, IMAC stock reached a trading volume of 1016377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on IMAC Holdings Inc. [IMAC]:

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for IMAC Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IMAC Holdings Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

IMAC Stock Performance Analysis:

IMAC Holdings Inc. [IMAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.16. With this latest performance, IMAC shares gained by 12.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.15 for IMAC Holdings Inc. [IMAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9478, while it was recorded at 0.8794 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2582 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IMAC Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IMAC Holdings Inc. [IMAC] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.89 and a Gross Margin at +0.77. IMAC Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.95.

Return on Total Capital for IMAC is now -70.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -93.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -168.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IMAC Holdings Inc. [IMAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.67. Additionally, IMAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IMAC Holdings Inc. [IMAC] managed to generate an average of -$49,221 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.IMAC Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

IMAC Holdings Inc. [IMAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of IMAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,677, which is approximately 45.15% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 12,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12000.0 in IMAC stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $5000.0 in IMAC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IMAC Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in IMAC Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:IMAC] by around 33,818 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 741 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 52,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMAC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,633 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 741 shares during the same period.