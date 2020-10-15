Market Analysts see AnaptysBio Inc. [ANAB] gaining to $36. Time to buy?

AnaptysBio Inc. [NASDAQ: ANAB] price surged by 14.70 percent to reach at $2.61. The company report on October 13, 2020 that AnaptysBio Reports Positive Topline Data from GALLOP Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Imsidolimab in Moderate-to-Severe Generalized Pustular Psoriasis (GPP).

6 of 8 patients achieved primary endpoint of improvement in the clinical global impression scale (CGI) on Day 29, with rapid reduction of skin pustules by 60% on Day 8 and 94% clearance on Day 29.

FDA end-of-Phase 2 meeting anticipated in Q4 2020 to outline registration path of imsidolimab for the treatment of GPP, in accordance with the orphan drug designation obtained in July 2020.

A sum of 2174416 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 210.49K shares. AnaptysBio Inc. shares reached a high of $24.44 and dropped to a low of $19.27 until finishing in the latest session at $20.37.

The one-year ANAB stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.11. The average equity rating for ANAB stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AnaptysBio Inc. [ANAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANAB shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANAB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for AnaptysBio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2019, representing the official price target for AnaptysBio Inc. stock. On November 08, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ANAB shares from 109 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AnaptysBio Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.97.

ANAB Stock Performance Analysis:

AnaptysBio Inc. [ANAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.82. With this latest performance, ANAB shares gained by 31.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.21 for AnaptysBio Inc. [ANAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.50, while it was recorded at 17.68 for the last single week of trading, and 17.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AnaptysBio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AnaptysBio Inc. [ANAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -1342.90. AnaptysBio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1216.70.

Return on Total Capital for ANAB is now -23.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AnaptysBio Inc. [ANAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.72. Additionally, ANAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AnaptysBio Inc. [ANAB] managed to generate an average of -$1,093,663 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 91.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.AnaptysBio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.10 and a Current Ratio set at 19.10.

ANAB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AnaptysBio Inc. posted -1.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.15/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANAB.

AnaptysBio Inc. [ANAB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $539 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANAB stocks are: ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 3,075,014, which is approximately 1.285% of the company’s market cap and around 1.59% of the total institutional ownership; TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,528,678 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.91 million in ANAB stocks shares; and FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $41.14 million in ANAB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AnaptysBio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in AnaptysBio Inc. [NASDAQ:ANAB] by around 3,145,711 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 4,206,932 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 23,015,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,368,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANAB stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 912,588 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,237,108 shares during the same period.