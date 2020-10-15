Loop Capital lifts Alteryx Inc. [AYX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Alteryx Inc. [NYSE: AYX] price plunged by -1.56 percent to reach at -$2.25. The company report on October 15, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Alteryx, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – AYX.

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Alteryx, Inc. (“Alteryx” or the “Company”) (NYSE:AYX) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court for the Central District of California, and docketed under 20-cv-01886, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise, acquired Alteryx securities between May 6, 2020 and August 6, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

If you are a shareholder who purchased Alteryx securities during the class period, you have until October 19, 2020, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.

A sum of 1238126 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.34M shares. Alteryx Inc. shares reached a high of $145.88 and dropped to a low of $140.72 until finishing in the latest session at $141.71.

The one-year AYX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.88. The average equity rating for AYX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alteryx Inc. [AYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYX shares is $162.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Alteryx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Alteryx Inc. stock. On May 22, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AYX shares from 140 to 164.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alteryx Inc. is set at 7.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for AYX in the course of the last twelve months was 573.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

AYX Stock Performance Analysis:

Alteryx Inc. [AYX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.37. With this latest performance, AYX shares gained by 27.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.14 for Alteryx Inc. [AYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.90, while it was recorded at 146.38 for the last single week of trading, and 130.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alteryx Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alteryx Inc. [AYX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.11 and a Gross Margin at +90.58. Alteryx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.49.

Return on Total Capital for AYX is now 4.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alteryx Inc. [AYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.84. Additionally, AYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alteryx Inc. [AYX] managed to generate an average of $22,619 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Alteryx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

AYX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alteryx Inc. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 166.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alteryx Inc. go to 30.50%.

Alteryx Inc. [AYX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,270 million, or 95.70% of AYX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYX stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 4,875,980, which is approximately -8.139% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,574,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $658.51 million in AYX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $513.39 million in AYX stock with ownership of nearly 24.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alteryx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 238 institutional holders increased their position in Alteryx Inc. [NYSE:AYX] by around 8,795,066 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 7,956,930 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 33,751,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,503,328 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYX stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,475,889 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 884,044 shares during the same period.