Keefe Bruyette lifts MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE: MTG] slipped around -0.2 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.37 at the close of the session, down -1.89%. The company report on October 14, 2020 that MGIC Announces Annette Adams to be Senior Vice President – Chief Human Resources Officer.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) announced that Annette M. Adams recently joined the company to serve as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of MGIC. Ms. Adams will hold the same offices with MTG’s principal subsidiary, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC).

Prior to joining MGIC, Ms. Adams was Senior Vice President, Human Resources–Centers of Expertise of Kohl’s Inc. Before then, Ms. Adams held various management positions in human resources with Kohl’s. Prior to joining Kohl’s, Ms. Adams held various leadership roles at Wisconsin Health Fund.

MGIC Investment Corporation stock is now -26.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MTG Stock saw the intraday high of $10.68 and lowest of $10.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.24, which means current price is +138.94% above from all time high which was touched on 02/04/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.07M shares, MTG reached a trading volume of 1908926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTG shares is $12.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for MGIC Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for MGIC Investment Corporation stock. On October 22, 2018, analysts increased their price target for MTG shares from 14.50 to 16.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGIC Investment Corporation is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.20.

How has MTG stock performed recently?

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, MTG shares gained by 8.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.79 for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.21, while it was recorded at 10.57 for the last single week of trading, and 9.41 for the last 200 days.

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +74.19. MGIC Investment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +55.50.

Return on Total Capital for MTG is now 18.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.32. Additionally, MTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] managed to generate an average of $930,612 per employee.

Earnings analysis for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MGIC Investment Corporation posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGIC Investment Corporation go to -1.59%.

Insider trade positions for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]

There are presently around $3,258 million, or 94.40% of MTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,271,336, which is approximately -1.454% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 28,702,483 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $297.64 million in MTG stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $224.66 million in MTG stock with ownership of nearly 90.975% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGIC Investment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE:MTG] by around 62,037,834 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 62,697,557 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 189,469,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 314,204,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTG stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,949,434 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 6,020,820 shares during the same period.