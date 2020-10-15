Janney slashes price target on Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG] – find out why.

Interpace Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: IDXG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 32.89% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 31.13%. The company report on October 14, 2020 that Interpace Biosciences’ Audit Committee Investigation Finds Complaints Unsubstantiated.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (“Interpace” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IDXG) announced today that the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors has completed an independent investigation into complaints of certain employment and billing and compliance matters and concluded that the allegations made in the complaints are unsubstantiated and that there was no evidence of any illegal acts.

As set forth in the Company’s Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 filing announcing the Company’s inability to timely file its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, in July 2020, the Company received letters from employees, one of whom has left the Company’s employ, concerning certain employment and billing and compliance matters. In response, the Company informed its Audit Committee and Regulatory Compliance Committee as well as its independent registered public accounting firm. The Audit Committee commenced an investigation of these matters with the assistance of independent counsel and advisors thereto. The Audit Committee concluded that the allegations were not substantiated and that there was no evidence of any illegal acts.

Over the last 12 months, IDXG stock dropped by -51.41%. The average equity rating for IDXG stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.88 million, with 4.00 million shares outstanding and 3.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 307.06K shares, IDXG stock reached a trading volume of 49167065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG]:

Janney have made an estimate for Interpace Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Interpace Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Laidlaw analysts kept a Buy rating on IDXG stock. On February 14, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for IDXG shares from 5 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Interpace Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDXG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34.

IDXG Stock Performance Analysis:

Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.13. With this latest performance, IDXG shares gained by 17.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDXG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.72 for Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.72, while it was recorded at 3.20 for the last single week of trading, and 5.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Interpace Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG] shares currently have an operating margin of -99.39 and a Gross Margin at +18.85. Interpace Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -110.63.

Return on Total Capital for IDXG is now -60.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.42. Additionally, IDXG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG] managed to generate an average of -$149,657 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Interpace Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

IDXG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Interpace Biosciences Inc. posted -1.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -141.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IDXG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Interpace Biosciences Inc. go to 15.00%.

Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 20.50% of IDXG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDXG stocks are: PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 224,107, which is approximately -2.388% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 117,152 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.35 million in IDXG stocks shares; and PENBROOK MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.25 million in IDXG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Interpace Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Interpace Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:IDXG] by around 89,401 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 313,142 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 146,676 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 549,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDXG stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 85,154 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 191,273 shares during the same period.