For Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR], Tudor Pickering sees a rise to $47. What next?

Darling Ingredients Inc. [NYSE: DAR] slipped around -0.26 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $43.28 at the close of the session, down -0.60%. The company report on September 21, 2020 that Darling Ingredients Amends and Extends its Senior Secured Credit Facility.

Extension of $1.0 Billion Credit Facility through September 2025 Reinforces Darling’s Liquidity Strength for Continued Growth.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), today announced that it has amended and extended its $1.0 billion Senior Secured Credit Facility. The amendment extends the maturity date of the revolving credit facility under the credit agreement from December 16, 2021 to September 18, 2025.

Darling Ingredients Inc. stock is now 54.13% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DAR Stock saw the intraday high of $44.87 and lowest of $43.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.74, which means current price is +322.24% above from all time high which was touched on 10/14/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, DAR reached a trading volume of 1347778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAR shares is $42.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering have made an estimate for Darling Ingredients Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Darling Ingredients Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on DAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Darling Ingredients Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAR in the course of the last twelve months was 42.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has DAR stock performed recently?

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.99. With this latest performance, DAR shares gained by 23.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 114.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 127.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.02 for Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.59, while it was recorded at 42.62 for the last single week of trading, and 26.67 for the last 200 days.

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.66 and a Gross Margin at +13.27. Darling Ingredients Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.29.

Return on Total Capital for DAR is now 2.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.32. Additionally, DAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] managed to generate an average of $30,950 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Darling Ingredients Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Darling Ingredients Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAR.

Insider trade positions for Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]

There are presently around $6,849 million, or 99.80% of DAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,486,483, which is approximately -2.239% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,841,946 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $685.64 million in DAR stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $492.19 million in DAR stock with ownership of nearly -2.635% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Darling Ingredients Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Darling Ingredients Inc. [NYSE:DAR] by around 11,188,762 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 10,797,696 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 135,309,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,296,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAR stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,992,515 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 875,921 shares during the same period.