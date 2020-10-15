First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] moved down -2.08: Why It’s Important

First Horizon National Corporation [NYSE: FHN] loss -2.08% or -0.22 points to close at $10.36 with a heavy trading volume of 3184705 shares. The company report on October 14, 2020 that FHN Financial Capital Markets Continues To Expand Municipal Bond Efforts.

FHN Financial Capital Markets, a division of First Horizon Bank, is pleased to announce the firm’s continued expansion of its Public Finance Department. Joining our team in New York City are Evan Levine and Crystal Mullins.

Evan Levine, serving as Senior Vice President, will lead and develop national coverage and municipal underwriting business in the surface transportation sector, including transit agencies. During his 17-year career, Levine has arranged, structured, and financed over $16 billion in transportation capital projects in both the traditional municipal market and the public-private partnership (“P3”) financing sector. Most recently, Levine served as Vice President to concessionaire Itinera Infrastructure, a division of Halmar International, working primarily as a senior project manager for several project financings. Prior to his tenure with Itinera, Levine was a leading transportation sector specialist in the municipal industry, most notably serving as a senior level banker within the transportation groups of Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, where he served as the Head of Surface Transportation. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Northwestern University.

It opened the trading session at $10.63, the shares rose to $10.75 and dropped to $10.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FHN points out that the company has recorded 43.89% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -65.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.58M shares, FHN reached to a volume of 3184705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about First Horizon National Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $12.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for First Horizon National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2020, representing the official price target for First Horizon National Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on FHN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon National Corporation is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.49.

Trading performance analysis for FHN stock

First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.81. With this latest performance, FHN shares gained by 7.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.39 for First Horizon National Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.71, while it was recorded at 10.68 for the last single week of trading, and 10.78 for the last 200 days.

First Horizon National Corporation [FHN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.20. First Horizon National Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.37.

Return on Total Capital for FHN is now 8.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.87. Additionally, FHN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] managed to generate an average of $87,883 per employee.

First Horizon National Corporation [FHN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Horizon National Corporation posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon National Corporation go to 9.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at First Horizon National Corporation [FHN]

There are presently around $5,455 million, or 58.00% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,267,189, which is approximately -2.049% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,702,649 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $547.01 million in FHN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $245.07 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly -22.475% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Horizon National Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 253 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon National Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 64,428,285 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 49,363,352 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 401,839,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 515,630,907 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,842,675 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 13,467,332 shares during the same period.