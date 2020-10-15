Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] stock Reiterated by FBR & Co. analyst, price target now $3.50

Energy Focus Inc. [NASDAQ: EFOI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.85% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.09%. The company report on October 14, 2020 that Energy Focus Launches Advanced UV-C Disinfection Product Portfolio Offering Airborne and Surface Disinfection Solutions for Commercial and Residential Indoor Environments.

Three Initial Products Include nUVo™, a Portable Air Disinfection Tower for Small Offices & Homes, abUV™, an Integrated LED lighting and UV-C Air Disinfection Troffer Powered by the EnFocus™ Lighting Control Platform, and mUVe™, an Autonomous Surface and Floor Disinfection Robot.

Webinar to be Held October 14 at 1:00 PM ET.

Over the last 12 months, EFOI stock rose by 273.33%. The one-year Energy Focus Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.18. The average equity rating for EFOI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.95 million, with 3.19 million shares outstanding and 2.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 71.89K shares, EFOI stock reached a trading volume of 8116695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EFOI shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EFOI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBR & Co. have made an estimate for Energy Focus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company dropped their target price from $6 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2016, representing the official price target for Energy Focus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while FBR Capital kept a Mkt Perform rating on EFOI stock. On May 12, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for EFOI shares from 12 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Focus Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFOI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

EFOI Stock Performance Analysis:

Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.09. With this latest performance, EFOI shares gained by 2.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 283.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 273.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFOI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.49 for Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.80, while it was recorded at 8.19 for the last single week of trading, and 4.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Energy Focus Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.20 and a Gross Margin at +15.54. Energy Focus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.03.

Return on Total Capital for EFOI is now -59.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.11. Additionally, EFOI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] managed to generate an average of -$175,548 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Energy Focus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

EFOI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Focus Inc. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 46.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EFOI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Focus Inc. go to 35.00%.

Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 18.80% of EFOI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EFOI stocks are: WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 76,500, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 58,379 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.49 million in EFOI stocks shares; and WEALTHTRUST AXIOM LLC, currently with $0.38 million in EFOI stock with ownership of nearly -21.353% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Focus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Focus Inc. [NASDAQ:EFOI] by around 158,863 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 223,055 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 72,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 309,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EFOI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 153,014 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 210,608 shares during the same period.