Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] gain 37.48% so far this year. What now?

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] price surged by 0.20 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on October 2, 2020 that Dell Technologies Announces Investor Call on Dell Financial Services.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces an investor call focused on Dell Financial Services (DFS) to be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. CT / 3:00 p.m. ET. Bill Wavro, DFS president, Colin Keaney, DFS chief financial officer and Tyler Johnson, Dell Technologies’ treasurer will cover a wide range of DFS-related topics including DFS strategy and its importance Dell Technologies’ overall business, the composition of the financing receivables portfolio and how the rating agencies view DFS debt. The Dell team will provide a short presentation followed by a Q&A session hosted by Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI.

A live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Dell Technologies’ Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

A sum of 1049108 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.53M shares. Dell Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $71.45 and dropped to a low of $70.28 until finishing in the latest session at $70.65.

The one-year DELL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.3. The average equity rating for DELL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $70.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $48 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $75, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on DELL stock. On August 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DELL shares from 54 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.81. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 5.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.04 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.90, while it was recorded at 69.49 for the last single week of trading, and 51.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dell Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.88 and a Gross Margin at +31.58. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.02.

Return on Total Capital for DELL is now 6.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.33. Additionally, DELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] managed to generate an average of $27,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

DELL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dell Technologies Inc. posted 1.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 3.83%.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,710 million, or 81.60% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 36,029,549, which is approximately -5.578% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 21,126,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in DELL stocks shares; and ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES, L.P., currently with $1.07 billion in DELL stock with ownership of nearly 16.375% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 266 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 29,892,620 shares. Additionally, 228 investors decreased positions by around 21,544,208 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 157,192,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,629,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,369,172 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 3,801,615 shares during the same period.