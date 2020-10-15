CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] is 96.04% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CPS Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: CPSH] closed the trading session at $1.98 on 10/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.72, while the highest price level was $2.24. The company report on October 1, 2020 that CPS Technologies Corporation Announces Key Addition to Engineering Team.

CPS Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CPSH), the world leader in metal matrix composites, is pleased to announce the addition of William “Bill” Holmes as Senior Applications Engineer.

Charles DaRosa, VP of Operations, commented, “Bill brings over 30 years of experience in design and process engineering with a focus on serving hybrid microelectronic customers in both defense and commercial markets. His expertise spans the continuum from initial product conceptualization and design through process and manufacturing engineering to product shipment.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 96.04 percent and weekly performance of 5.88 percent. The stock has been moved at 86.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 389.35K shares, CPSH reached to a volume of 2400967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CPS Technologies Corporation is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

CPSH stock trade performance evaluation

CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.88. With this latest performance, CPSH shares gained by 20.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.09 for CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7435, while it was recorded at 1.8260 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5362 for the last 200 days.

CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.78 and a Gross Margin at +11.83. CPS Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.97.

Return on Total Capital for CPSH is now -9.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.65. Additionally, CPSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] managed to generate an average of -$4,199 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.45.CPS Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.20% of CPSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 116,064, which is approximately 1.753% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 115,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in CPSH stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $75000.0 in CPSH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in CPS Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:CPSH] by around 159,506 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 12,538 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 113,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 285,949 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPSH stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 156,506 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 12,228 shares during the same period.