Compass Point slashes price target on Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] – find out why.

Shift4 Payments Inc. [NYSE: FOUR] traded at a low on 10/14/20, posting a -2.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $57.00. The company report on October 14, 2020 that Shift4 Payments Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payment processing solutions, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results before market open on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Management will also host a conference call on the day of the release (November 5, 2020) at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

To register for this conference call, please use this link http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2090479. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call. The conference call will also be webcast live through Shift4 Payments’ website at https://investors.shift4.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1585050 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Shift4 Payments Inc. stands at 7.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.85%.

The market cap for FOUR stock reached $4.38 billion, with 80.42 million shares outstanding and 27.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 725.96K shares, FOUR reached a trading volume of 1585050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOUR shares is $52.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Shift4 Payments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Shift4 Payments Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on FOUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shift4 Payments Inc. is set at 3.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18.

How has FOUR stock performed recently?

Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.64.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.86 for Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.14, while it was recorded at 56.88 for the last single week of trading.

Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Shift4 Payments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Insider trade positions for Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]

There are presently around $919 million, or 56.30% of FOUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOUR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 1,506,285, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, holding 1,329,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.36 million in FOUR stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $63.98 million in FOUR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

72 institutional holders increased their position in Shift4 Payments Inc. [NYSE:FOUR] by around 15,788,426 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 2,212 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,788,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOUR stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,788,426 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 2,212 shares during the same period.