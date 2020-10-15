Citigroup slashes price target on Kellogg Company [K] – find out why.

Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] gained 0.06% on the last trading session, reaching $66.86 price per share at the time. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Kellogg Sponsors College Internship at Share Our Strength.

Student Shares Her Experience with Fighting Hunger.

Kellogg Company sponsored a student fellow this past summer in the Emerson National Hunger Program at the Congressional Hunger Center. The fellowship provided the opportunity to intern at Share Our Strength, a non-profit that operates the No Kid Hungry initiative to reduce childhood hunger. Here, intern Mary Jane Builes shares how her experience served as a reminder that the hunger fight carries on.

Kellogg Company represents 343.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.71 billion with the latest information. K stock price has been found in the range of $66.57 to $67.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, K reached a trading volume of 1214415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kellogg Company [K]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $71.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Kellogg Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $71 to $73. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Kellogg Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on K stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellogg Company is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 67.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for K stock

Kellogg Company [K] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.08. With this latest performance, K shares gained by 1.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.74 for Kellogg Company [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.88, while it was recorded at 66.21 for the last single week of trading, and 65.79 for the last 200 days.

Kellogg Company [K]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kellogg Company [K] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.29 and a Gross Margin at +32.61. Kellogg Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.07.

Return on Total Capital for K is now 12.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kellogg Company [K] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 308.30. Additionally, K Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 277.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kellogg Company [K] managed to generate an average of $30,968 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Kellogg Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Kellogg Company [K]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kellogg Company posted 1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellogg Company go to 1.85%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kellogg Company [K]

There are presently around $19,843 million, or 88.20% of K stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 61,531,838, which is approximately -0.966% of the company’s market cap and around 17.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,326,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 billion in K stocks shares; and KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION/OH, currently with $1.58 billion in K stock with ownership of nearly -0.964% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kellogg Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 337 institutional holders increased their position in Kellogg Company [NYSE:K] by around 25,780,188 shares. Additionally, 330 investors decreased positions by around 21,064,781 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 250,118,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,963,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. K stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 891,720 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,440,457 shares during the same period.