Barclays Initiated Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Exelixis Inc. [NASDAQ: EXEL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.08% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.08%. The company report on October 9, 2020 that Exelixis and Aurigene Announce That Promising Preclinical Data to Be Presented at the ENA Symposium Support the Clinical Development of a Novel CDK7 Inhibitor.

– Detailed characterization of an oral inhibitor of CDK7 demonstrates potent activity against multiple hematologic and solid tumor cell lines, as monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapies –.

Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) and Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited (Aurigene) today disclosed new preclinical data showing that AUR102 has potent anti-tumor activity in a large panel of cancer cell lines. AUR102 is a potent, selective, and orally bioavailable covalent inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7), which is an important regulator of the cellular transcriptional and cell cycle machinery. Exelixis has an exclusive option for AUR102 under its July 2019 exclusive collaboration, option and license agreement with Aurigene. The new data will be presented in a poster (Abstract 170) at the 32nd EORTC-NCI-AACR (ENA) Symposium, which is being held virtually on October 24-25, 2020.

Over the last 12 months, EXEL stock rose by 46.52%. The one-year Exelixis Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.71. The average equity rating for EXEL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.69 billion, with 307.81 million shares outstanding and 304.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, EXEL stock reached a trading volume of 1883321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXEL shares is $31.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Exelixis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Exelixis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on EXEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelixis Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXEL in the course of the last twelve months was 20.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.70.

EXEL Stock Performance Analysis:

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.08. With this latest performance, EXEL shares dropped by -2.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.51 for Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.09, while it was recorded at 24.11 for the last single week of trading, and 21.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exelixis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.18 and a Gross Margin at +96.58. Exelixis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.17.

Return on Total Capital for EXEL is now 24.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.01. Additionally, EXEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] managed to generate an average of $520,279 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Exelixis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.70 and a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

EXEL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exelixis Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 63.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelixis Inc. go to 46.00%.

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,145 million, or 84.10% of EXEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,501,414, which is approximately 4.189% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,774,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $690.59 million in EXEL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $552.17 million in EXEL stock with ownership of nearly 14.627% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelixis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in Exelixis Inc. [NASDAQ:EXEL] by around 33,491,195 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 27,216,502 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 195,352,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 256,059,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXEL stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,296,000 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 9,588,511 shares during the same period.