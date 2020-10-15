Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] Is Currently 0.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ALSN] price surged by 0.51 percent to reach at $0.2. The company report on October 14, 2020 that Allison Transmission Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN), the largest global provider of commercial duty fully-automatic transmissions, today announced that it will hold its third quarter 2020 financial results conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 29. President and Chief Executive Officer David S. Graziosi and Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer G. Frederick Bohley will review the company’s financial performance for the period. The news release announcing the financial results will be issued post market on Wednesday, October 28.

The dial-in phone number for the conference call is 1-877-425-9470 and the international dial-in number is 1-201-389-0878. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available online at http://ir.allisontransmission.com. Additionally, the third quarter 2020 results press release will be available on the ‘News Releases’ page of the website. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. ET on October 29 until 11:59 p.m. ET on November 5. The replay dial-in phone number is 1-844-512-2921 and the international replay dial-in number is 1-412-317-6671. The replay passcode is 13710663.

A sum of 1055621 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.14M shares. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $40.00 and dropped to a low of $38.79 until finishing in the latest session at $39.61.

The one-year ALSN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.78. The average equity rating for ALSN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALSN shares is $44.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $42 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $45, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on ALSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALSN in the course of the last twelve months was 11.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

ALSN Stock Performance Analysis:

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.45. With this latest performance, ALSN shares gained by 15.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.16 for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.25, while it was recorded at 40.14 for the last single week of trading, and 37.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.14 and a Gross Margin at +48.48. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.39.

Return on Total Capital for ALSN is now 27.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 83.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 325.35. Additionally, ALSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 323.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] managed to generate an average of $163,243 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

ALSN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. posted 1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. go to 1.91%.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,461 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALSN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,976,213, which is approximately 10.266% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,314,338 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $445.9 million in ALSN stocks shares; and BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $260.5 million in ALSN stock with ownership of nearly -3.18% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ALSN] by around 9,792,770 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 10,444,876 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 92,965,304 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,202,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALSN stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,141,311 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,262,522 shares during the same period.