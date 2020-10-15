22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] Revenue clocked in at $27.20 million, down -21.45% YTD: What’s Next?

22nd Century Group Inc. [AMEX: XXII] gained 9.99% or 0.07 points to close at $0.86 with a heavy trading volume of 6003502 shares. The company report on October 14, 2020 that 22nd Century Group Achieves Breakthrough Technology; Granted New Patent for Reducing Nicotine in Tobacco Plants.

New intellectual property leads to precise genetic control over nicotine levels in virtually any variety of the tobacco plant.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII) (“22nd Century” or “the Company”), a leading plant-based, life science company driven by next generation biotechnology, today announced it was granted a new U.S. patent related to the reduction of nicotine in the tobacco plant. The new technology provides 22nd Century with a rapid pathway to introduce very low nicotine traits into virtually any variety of tobacco, including bright, burley, oriental, and cigar tobacco varieties.

It opened the trading session at $0.77, the shares rose to $0.92 and dropped to $0.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XXII points out that the company has recorded 27.06% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -56.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 989.10K shares, XXII reached to a volume of 6003502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]:

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for 22nd Century Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets dropped their target price from $4.50 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2016, representing the official price target for 22nd Century Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 22nd Century Group Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for XXII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

Trading performance analysis for XXII stock

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.29. With this latest performance, XXII shares gained by 43.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XXII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.28 for 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6531, while it was recorded at 0.7910 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7998 for the last 200 days.

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.81 and a Gross Margin at -5.46. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -102.81.

Return on Total Capital for XXII is now -32.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.38. Additionally, XXII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] managed to generate an average of -$396,396 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.22nd Century Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]

There are presently around $25 million, or 28.20% of XXII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XXII stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 13,878,011, which is approximately 3.677% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,660,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.89 million in XXII stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.95 million in XXII stock with ownership of nearly -72.642% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 22nd Century Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in 22nd Century Group Inc. [AMEX:XXII] by around 4,795,305 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 13,632,780 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 13,239,649 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,667,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XXII stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,090,003 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,658,089 shares during the same period.