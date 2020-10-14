ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] Revenue clocked in at $383.30 million, up 25.76% YTD: What’s Next?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] surged by $1.23 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $43.15 during the day while it closed the day at $42.76. The company report on October 13, 2020 that ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Speak About Outbound Sales and Marketing Strategy in Europe at 2020 SaaStock EMEA Conference.

WHO: Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO, ZoomInfo.

WHAT: 2020 SaaStock EMEA Conference.

The market cap for ZI stock reached $17.04 billion, with 150.10 million shares outstanding and 51.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, ZI reached a trading volume of 1533911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $53.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2020, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on ZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.15.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.81 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.44, while it was recorded at 43.01 for the last single week of trading.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.91 and a Gross Margin at +70.75. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.59.

Return on Total Capital for ZI is now 7.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.99. Additionally, ZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.90.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 48.68%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 147,036,977 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 4,863 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 4,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,036,989 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 147,036,977 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 4,863 shares during the same period.