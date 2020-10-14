Thursday, October 15, 2020
type here...
Industry

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] Revenue clocked in at $383.30 million, up 25.76% YTD: What’s Next?

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Companies

why Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $100.00

Brandon Evans - 0
Overstock.com Inc. price surged by 3.19 percent to reach at $2.6. The company report on September 29, 2020 that Overstock Celebrates Customer Day...
Read more
Industry

Raymond James slashes price target on Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] – find out why.

Edison Baldwin - 0
Redwood Trust Inc. surged by $0.29 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $8.17 during the day while...
Read more
Industry

BofA Securities slashes price target on Hecla Mining Company [HL] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
Hecla Mining Company closed the trading session at $5.16 on 10/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.00,...
Read more
Market

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] moved up 2.36: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
Teladoc Health Inc. closed the trading session at $222.85 on 10/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $221.1897,...
Read more

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] surged by $1.23 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $43.15 during the day while it closed the day at $42.76. The company report on October 13, 2020 that ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Speak About Outbound Sales and Marketing Strategy in Europe at 2020 SaaStock EMEA Conference.

WHO: Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO, ZoomInfo.

WHAT: 2020 SaaStock EMEA Conference.

The market cap for ZI stock reached $17.04 billion, with 150.10 million shares outstanding and 51.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, ZI reached a trading volume of 1533911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $53.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2020, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on ZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

ZI stock trade performance evaluation

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.15.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.81 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.44, while it was recorded at 43.01 for the last single week of trading.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.91 and a Gross Margin at +70.75. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.59.

Return on Total Capital for ZI is now 7.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.99. Additionally, ZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.90.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 48.68%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 147,036,977 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 4,863 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 4,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,036,989 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 147,036,977 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 4,863 shares during the same period.

Previous articleCo-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] moved up 3.02: Why It’s Important
Next articleFront Yard Residential Corporation [RESI] is -19.12% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

More articles

Industry

Market cap of KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] reaches 30.87B – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
KKR & Co. Inc. jumped around 0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $36.30 at the close of the session, up 0.08%....
Read more
Industry

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] stock Upgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $37

Caleb Clifford - 0
FirstEnergy Corp. traded at a high on 10/13/20, posting a 0.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $31.31. The company...
Read more
Industry

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust [GGN] moved up 0.29: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust jumped around 0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.50 at the close of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Novan (NOVN) Rises By 30% After Novan’s NITRICIL™ Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2

Brandon Evans - 0
The strong preclinical results of Novan’s antiviral effect of nitric oxide-based medicine against SARS-CoV-2 puts the company in a place to develop an intranasal formulation of berdazimer sodium for use in coronavirus program. Shares of Novan Inc....
Read more
Companies

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] Stock trading around $20.15 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. gained 0.05% or 0.01 points to close at $20.15 with a heavy trading volume of 1004462 shares. The...
Read more
Market

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] gain 28.20% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. closed the trading session at $16.82 on 10/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.52, while...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] reaches 30.87B – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
KKR & Co. Inc. jumped around 0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $36.30 at the close of the session, up 0.08%....
Read more
Finance

Barclays Initiated Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Exelixis Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.08% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Novan (NOVN) Rises By 30% After Novan’s NITRICIL™ Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2

Brandon Evans - 0
The strong preclinical results of Novan’s antiviral effect of nitric oxide-based medicine against SARS-CoV-2 puts the company in a place to develop an intranasal formulation of berdazimer sodium for use in coronavirus program. Shares of Novan Inc....
Read more
Companies

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] Stock trading around $20.15 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. gained 0.05% or 0.01 points to close at $20.15 with a heavy trading volume of 1004462 shares. The...
Read more

Popular Category