why Wabtec Corporation [WAB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $72.36

Wabtec Corporation [NYSE: WAB] price surged by 1.62 percent to reach at $1.02. The company report on September 29, 2020 that Wabtec Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date.

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) announced it will report third quarter 2020 results before the U.S. financial markets open on Oct. 29, 2020. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss those results with analysts and investors at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day. To listen to the call via webcast, visit Wabtec’s website at www.WabtecCorp.com and click on “Events & Presentations” in the “Investor Relations” section. An audio replay of the call will be available by calling (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 (access code: 10146787).

A sum of 1450207 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.12M shares. Wabtec Corporation shares reached a high of $64.47 and dropped to a low of $62.63 until finishing in the latest session at $63.98.

The one-year WAB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.58. The average equity rating for WAB stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wabtec Corporation [WAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WAB shares is $72.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Wabtec Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $70 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Wabtec Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $67, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on WAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wabtec Corporation is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for WAB in the course of the last twelve months was 23.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

WAB Stock Performance Analysis:

Wabtec Corporation [WAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, WAB shares dropped by -5.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.10 for Wabtec Corporation [WAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.74, while it was recorded at 64.18 for the last single week of trading, and 63.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wabtec Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wabtec Corporation [WAB] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.35 and a Gross Margin at +25.34. Wabtec Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.97.

Return on Total Capital for WAB is now 8.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wabtec Corporation [WAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.23. Additionally, WAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wabtec Corporation [WAB] managed to generate an average of $11,844 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Wabtec Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

WAB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wabtec Corporation posted 1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WAB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wabtec Corporation go to 7.30%.

Wabtec Corporation [WAB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,862 million, or 92.10% of WAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WAB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,681,275, which is approximately -2.546% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,237,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $782.97 million in WAB stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $640.78 million in WAB stock with ownership of nearly -13.666% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wabtec Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in Wabtec Corporation [NYSE:WAB] by around 13,601,565 shares. Additionally, 352 investors decreased positions by around 16,205,041 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 139,969,374 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,775,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WAB stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,984,709 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 3,503,276 shares during the same period.