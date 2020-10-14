why Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.55

Virtu Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: VIRT] gained 2.55% or 0.57 points to close at $22.88 with a heavy trading volume of 1282982 shares. The company report on September 29, 2020 that Virtu’s Triton EMS Takes Top Ranking in The TRADE’s Global 2020 Execution Management Systems Survey.

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity, execution services and analytics and connectivity products is pleased to announce that Virtu’s Triton EMS took the top ranking position amongst 20 other EMS providers in The TRADE’s 2020 Execution Management Systems Survey of buy-side users.

In total, over 495 evaluations were submitted and survey respondents were asked to provide a rating for each EMS provider on a numerical scale from 1.0 (Very Weak) to 7.0 (Excellent), covering 13 functional criteria. Virtu achieved an average score of 6.2 (of 7.0)1 and 38 points above the survey average of 5.82. In general, 5.0 (Good) represents the ‘default’ score of respondents, whilst Virtu achieved a score above 6.0 (Very Good) in 11 of the 13 categories.

It opened the trading session at $22.20, the shares rose to $22.99 and dropped to $22.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VIRT points out that the company has recorded -5.26% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -53.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, VIRT reached to a volume of 1282982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIRT shares is $26.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Virtu Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Virtu Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on VIRT stock. On November 08, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for VIRT shares from 21 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virtu Financial Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIRT in the course of the last twelve months was 4.92.

Trading performance analysis for VIRT stock

Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.39. With this latest performance, VIRT shares dropped by -16.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.64 for Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.72, while it was recorded at 22.59 for the last single week of trading, and 22.31 for the last 200 days.

Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.89 and a Gross Margin at +28.02. Virtu Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.75.

Return on Total Capital for VIRT is now -1.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 291.06. Additionally, VIRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 237.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] managed to generate an average of -$59,803 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Virtu Financial Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virtu Financial Inc. go to -2.71%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]

There are presently around $2,684 million, or 88.70% of VIRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIRT stocks are: ORDINAL HOLDINGS MANAGECO, LP with ownership of 21,395,041, which is approximately -46.598% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 11,669,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $266.99 million in VIRT stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $260.39 million in VIRT stock with ownership of nearly -32.582% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virtu Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Virtu Financial Inc. [NASDAQ:VIRT] by around 28,763,132 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 31,881,157 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 56,654,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,299,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIRT stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,554,057 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,751,632 shares during the same period.