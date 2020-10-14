Wayfair Inc. [W] is 225.32% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] closed the trading session at $293.99 on 10/12/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $293.70, while the highest price level was $301.50. The company report on October 9, 2020 that Wayfair Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest online destinations for the home, today announced that it will release financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 before the opening of the market on November 3, 2020.

Wayfair will host a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 3 to review results. Investors and participants wishing to join the call live should register in advance by visiting https://bit.ly/30mnaqn. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 225.32 percent and weekly performance of -5.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 241.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 33.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, W reached to a volume of 2696998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wayfair Inc. [W]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $309.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Wayfair Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $360, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on W stock. On August 12, 2020, analysts increased their price target for W shares from 40 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc. is set at 18.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for W in the course of the last twelve months was 57.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

W stock trade performance evaluation

Wayfair Inc. [W] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.08. With this latest performance, W shares gained by 16.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 241.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 172.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.25 for Wayfair Inc. [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 299.20, while it was recorded at 299.70 for the last single week of trading, and 171.92 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc. [W]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wayfair Inc. [W] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.19 and a Gross Margin at +21.42. Wayfair Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.79.

Return on Total Capital for W is now -88.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -99.16. Additionally, W Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 166.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wayfair Inc. [W] managed to generate an average of -$57,968 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 73.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.77.Wayfair Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Wayfair Inc. [W] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wayfair Inc. posted -2.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for W. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wayfair Inc. go to 14.00%.