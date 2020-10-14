Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] gain 943.48% so far this year. What now?

Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: WTRH] closed the trading session at $3.36 on 10/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.20, while the highest price level was $3.44. The company report on October 8, 2020 that Waitr Adds Dine-In Capabilities to Platform.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, today announced that it has launched tableside service technology for restaurants. Through the scanning of a QR code on a smartphone, the new product allows diners to access the menu from the table, place an order, pay and tip all in the Waitr app without contact.

“Contactless service has become increasingly important amid the pandemic for safety reasons. This new product will serve the need of restaurants that are bolstering their safety protocol, and will help make diners feel safer since the ordering process is contact free,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and chairman of the Board of Waitr. “This product also has the potential to increase the number of times a table can turnover due to the lack of waiting on the diner side.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 943.48 percent and weekly performance of -3.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 180.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, WTRH reached to a volume of 1495542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Waitr Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Waitr Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $1 to $2, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on WTRH stock. On October 23, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for WTRH shares from 5 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waitr Holdings Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

WTRH stock trade performance evaluation

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.72. With this latest performance, WTRH shares dropped by -8.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 180.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 214.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.53 for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.99, while it was recorded at 3.43 for the last single week of trading, and 2.27 for the last 200 days.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.70 and a Gross Margin at +13.83. Waitr Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -151.98.

Return on Total Capital for WTRH is now -45.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -163.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -382.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -143.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 553.76. Additionally, WTRH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 538.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] managed to generate an average of -$27,521 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 55.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Waitr Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Waitr Holdings Inc. posted -2.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,011.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waitr Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $161 million, or 45.40% of WTRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTRH stocks are: LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 10,173,557, which is approximately 1103.693% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,746,293 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.95 million in WTRH stocks shares; and JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC., currently with $13.09 million in WTRH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Waitr Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:WTRH] by around 27,437,810 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 4,275,959 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 16,276,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,989,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTRH stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,903,489 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,602,082 shares during the same period.