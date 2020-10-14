Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $13

Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: VG] surged by $0.44 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $11.10 during the day while it closed the day at $11.08. The company report on September 29, 2020 that Vonage Awarded G-Cloud 12 Framework Agreement.

Crown Commercial Service’s G-Cloud simplifies the procurement process for the UK public sector seeking cloud services.

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been named as a supplier on Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) G-Cloud framework, for its Vonage Business Communications and Vonage Contact Center solutions.

Vonage Holdings Corp. stock has also gained 8.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VG stock has inclined by 3.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 38.50% and gained 49.53% year-on date.

The market cap for VG stock reached $2.67 billion, with 245.39 million shares outstanding and 231.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, VG reached a trading volume of 2342204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VG shares is $14.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Vonage Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Vonage Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on VG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vonage Holdings Corp. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for VG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for VG in the course of the last twelve months was 30.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

VG stock trade performance evaluation

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.10. With this latest performance, VG shares gained by 8.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.21 for Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.96, while it was recorded at 10.52 for the last single week of trading, and 9.43 for the last 200 days.

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.59 and a Gross Margin at +48.82. Vonage Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.64.

Return on Total Capital for VG is now 0.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.94. Additionally, VG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] managed to generate an average of -$8,605 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Vonage Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vonage Holdings Corp. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -128.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vonage Holdings Corp. go to 10.00%.

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,407 million, or 89.80% of VG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,564,409, which is approximately 3.326% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,762,434 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $274.37 million in VG stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $161.61 million in VG stock with ownership of nearly 19.928% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vonage Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:VG] by around 30,089,193 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 37,615,439 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 149,502,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,207,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VG stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,938,150 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 15,242,289 shares during the same period.