TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] Stock trading around $1.66 per share: What’s Next?

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ: TXMD] jumped around 0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.66 at the close of the session, up 0.61%. The company report on October 9, 2020 that TherapeuticsMD Supports the Importance of Empowering Women to Make Informed Choices about their Sexual and Reproductive Health.

Company recently supported “World Contraception Day” on September 26th.

Company celebrates “World Menopause Month”.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock is now -31.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TXMD Stock saw the intraday high of $1.70 and lowest of $1.545 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.00, which means current price is +94.61% above from all time high which was touched on 01/22/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, TXMD reached a trading volume of 2425919 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TherapeuticsMD Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.70.

How has TXMD stock performed recently?

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.47. With this latest performance, TXMD shares gained by 22.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.10 for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5427, while it was recorded at 1.6700 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5936 for the last 200 days.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -304.56 and a Gross Margin at +86.01. TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -354.80.

Return on Total Capital for TXMD is now -78.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -330.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,231.05. Additionally, TXMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,214.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 95.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] managed to generate an average of -$506,164 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. go to 21.80%.

Insider trade positions for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]

There are presently around $253 million, or 58.70% of TXMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,264,033, which is approximately 18.541% of the company’s market cap and around 6.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 19,171,922 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.82 million in TXMD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $24.76 million in TXMD stock with ownership of nearly -10.501% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TherapeuticsMD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ:TXMD] by around 10,550,656 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 41,089,016 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 100,809,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,449,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXMD stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,752,454 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 11,603,077 shares during the same period.