The Clorox Company [CLX] gain 44.05% so far this year. What now?

The Clorox Company [NYSE: CLX] jumped around 5.75 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $221.17 at the close of the session, up 2.67%. The company report on October 7, 2020 that The Clorox® Brand Unveils Innovative Device that Detects Symptom Spikes in the Classroom.

From Fevers to Coughs and Sneezes, the Beta Device Will Alert Educators in Real-Time Enabling Them to See Beyond the Surface of Their Classrooms.

Each year, schools face the challenge of preventing one cough or sneeze from turning into a cold or flu outbreak. For schools that have decided to resume in-person learning, the added pressure of SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, means taking every possible safety precaution is of the utmost importance. Recognizing the gap in tools available to educators that provide real-time information, Clorox developed an experimental device to help detect an uptick in illness indicators, including fevers, coughs and sneezes.

The Clorox Company stock is now 44.05% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLX Stock saw the intraday high of $223.36 and lowest of $217.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 239.87, which means current price is +46.52% above from all time high which was touched on 08/05/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, CLX reached a trading volume of 1249958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Clorox Company [CLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLX shares is $224.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for The Clorox Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $169 to $172. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2020, representing the official price target for The Clorox Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $153 to $185, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on CLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Clorox Company is set at 5.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLX in the course of the last twelve months was 36.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has CLX stock performed recently?

The Clorox Company [CLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.75. With this latest performance, CLX shares gained by 1.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.29 for The Clorox Company [CLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 218.75, while it was recorded at 215.87 for the last single week of trading, and 196.55 for the last 200 days.

The Clorox Company [CLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Clorox Company [CLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.82 and a Gross Margin at +45.44. The Clorox Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.97.

Return on Total Capital for CLX is now 34.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 128.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Clorox Company [CLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 345.37. Additionally, CLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 338.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Clorox Company [CLX] managed to generate an average of $106,705 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.The Clorox Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for The Clorox Company [CLX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Clorox Company posted 1.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Clorox Company go to 4.57%.

Insider trade positions for The Clorox Company [CLX]

There are presently around $22,185 million, or 81.90% of CLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,569,472, which is approximately -2.415% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,324,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.5 billion in CLX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.66 billion in CLX stock with ownership of nearly -9.592% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Clorox Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 560 institutional holders increased their position in The Clorox Company [NYSE:CLX] by around 10,055,585 shares. Additionally, 503 investors decreased positions by around 9,842,651 shares, while 199 investors held positions by with 80,408,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,306,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLX stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 873,282 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 2,090,490 shares during the same period.