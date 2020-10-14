Telsey Advisory Group lifts Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. [ETH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. [NYSE: ETH] traded at a high on 10/13/20, posting a 13.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.69. The company report on October 13, 2020 that Ethan Allen Provides Business Updates and Announces Earnings Release Date for Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (“Ethan Allen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ETH) today provided several updates on its business.

Preliminary Financial Results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1194051 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. stands at 5.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.70%.

The market cap for ETH stock reached $433.58 million, with 25.18 million shares outstanding and 21.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 383.92K shares, ETH reached a trading volume of 1194051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. [ETH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETH shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $14 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $14, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on ETH stock. On April 02, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ETH shares from 16 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETH in the course of the last twelve months was 27.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has ETH stock performed recently?

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. [ETH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.25. With this latest performance, ETH shares gained by 28.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.36 for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. [ETH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.21, while it was recorded at 15.82 for the last single week of trading, and 13.12 for the last 200 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. [ETH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. [ETH] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.82 and a Gross Margin at +54.91. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.51.

Return on Total Capital for ETH is now 2.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. [ETH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.89. Additionally, ETH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. [ETH] managed to generate an average of $2,642 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 52.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. [ETH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. go to 9.20%.