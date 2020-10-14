T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] moved up 0.76: Why It’s Important

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TROW] traded at a high on 10/13/20, posting a 0.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $144.18. The company report on October 12, 2020 that T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management for September 2020.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.31 trillion as of September 30, 2020. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $0.5 billion in September 2020, and $2.4 billion for the quarter-ended September 30, 2020. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2020, to $11.2 billion. These client transfers include $0.1 billion, $1.6 billion and $7.7 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during the September, quarter-to-date, and year-to-date periods.

The firm’s assets under management as of September 30, 2020, and for the prior month-, quarter- and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm’s target date retirement portfolios are as follows:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1188620 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stands at 1.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.33%.

The market cap for TROW stock reached $32.41 billion, with 227.40 million shares outstanding and 223.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, TROW reached a trading volume of 1188620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TROW shares is $144.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TROW stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2020, representing the official price target for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stock. On March 08, 2019, analysts increased their price target for TROW shares from 102 to 107.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is set at 3.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TROW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for TROW in the course of the last twelve months was 26.84.

How has TROW stock performed recently?

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.70. With this latest performance, TROW shares gained by 13.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TROW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.24 for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.68, while it was recorded at 141.51 for the last single week of trading, and 123.57 for the last 200 days.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.50 and a Gross Margin at +83.47. T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.95.

Return on Total Capital for TROW is now 33.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.06. Additionally, TROW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] managed to generate an average of $281,874 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.

Earnings analysis for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. posted 2.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TROW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. go to 9.93%.

Insider trade positions for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]

There are presently around $22,779 million, or 70.70% of TROW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TROW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,684,743, which is approximately -6.548% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,566,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.68 billion in TROW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.77 billion in TROW stock with ownership of nearly -1.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 402 institutional holders increased their position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TROW] by around 6,577,857 shares. Additionally, 429 investors decreased positions by around 12,235,162 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 139,175,361 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,988,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TROW stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,731,819 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 2,704,786 shares during the same period.