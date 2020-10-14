Susquehanna lifts American Express Company [AXP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] price surged by 0.25 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on October 7, 2020 that QuestCap to Launch COVID-19 Testing Sites.

A sum of 2624070 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.00M shares. American Express Company shares reached a high of $107.01 and dropped to a low of $106.00 until finishing in the latest session at $106.61.

The one-year AXP stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.84. The average equity rating for AXP stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Express Company [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $104.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2020, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 2.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 51.51.

AXP Stock Performance Analysis:

American Express Company [AXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.62. With this latest performance, AXP shares gained by 3.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.46 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.83, while it was recorded at 104.83 for the last single week of trading, and 102.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Express Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.14 and a Gross Margin at +67.23. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.27.

Return on Total Capital for AXP is now 9.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Express Company [AXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 278.61. Additionally, AXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Express Company [AXP] managed to generate an average of $104,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.

AXP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Express Company posted 2.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 9.40%.

American Express Company [AXP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $73,248 million, or 86.50% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,650,864 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.19 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.85 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly 6.168% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Express Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 726 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 54,735,765 shares. Additionally, 735 investors decreased positions by around 58,795,978 shares, while 250 investors held positions by with 573,532,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 687,063,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 175 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,506,332 shares, while 137 institutional investors sold positions of 8,823,157 shares during the same period.