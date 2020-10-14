Stifel lifts Athira Pharma Inc. [ATHA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Athira Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: ATHA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.90% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.79%. The company report on October 8, 2020 that Lumen Bioscience Announces Appointment of Dr. Mark Litton to Board of Directors.

Lumen Bioscience, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing biologic drugs for highly prevalent diseases, today announced the appointment of Mark Litton, PhD, MBA, Chief Operating Officer of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ: ATHA), to the company’s Board of Directors.

Dr. Litton is an experienced leader in the life sciences industry with a career spanning more than two decades of executive level leadership including as co-founder, Chief Business Officer, and Treasurer of Alder BioPharmaceuticals.

The market cap for the stock reached $574.77 million, with 31.17 million shares outstanding and 29.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 359.97K shares, ATHA stock reached a trading volume of 1136607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Athira Pharma Inc. [ATHA]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Athira Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Athira Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ATHA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athira Pharma Inc. is set at 1.33

ATHA Stock Performance Analysis:

Athira Pharma Inc. [ATHA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.79.

Insight into Athira Pharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ATHA is now -616.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -584.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Athira Pharma Inc. [ATHA] managed to generate an average of -$344,067 per employee.Athira Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.70 and a Current Ratio set at 15.70.