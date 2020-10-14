Wednesday, October 14, 2020
type here...
Companies

Stifel lifts Athira Pharma Inc. [ATHA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Market

why Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $55.00

Edison Baldwin - 0
Live Nation Entertainment Inc. gained 2.65% or 1.45 points to close at $56.27 with a heavy trading volume of 1519674 shares. The company...
Read more
Finance

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Revenue clocked in at $4.66 billion, down -69.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. slipped around -0.65 points on Monday, while shares priced at $18.08 at the close of the session, down...
Read more
Market

Zuora Inc. [ZUO] Revenue clocked in at $291.10 million, down -22.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Zuora Inc. price surged by 7.69 percent to reach at $0.79. The company report on September 23, 2020 that Subscription Businesses Outpace S&P...
Read more
Industry

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] stock Reiterated by Cowen analyst, price target now $155

Caleb Clifford - 0
Skyworks Solutions Inc. jumped around 2.59 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $149.86 at the close of the session, up 1.76%. The...
Read more

Athira Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: ATHA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.90% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.79%. The company report on October 8, 2020 that Lumen Bioscience Announces Appointment of Dr. Mark Litton to Board of Directors.

Lumen Bioscience, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing biologic drugs for highly prevalent diseases, today announced the appointment of Mark Litton, PhD, MBA, Chief Operating Officer of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ: ATHA), to the company’s Board of Directors.

Dr. Litton is an experienced leader in the life sciences industry with a career spanning more than two decades of executive level leadership including as co-founder, Chief Business Officer, and Treasurer of Alder BioPharmaceuticals.

The market cap for the stock reached $574.77 million, with 31.17 million shares outstanding and 29.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 359.97K shares, ATHA stock reached a trading volume of 1136607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Athira Pharma Inc. [ATHA]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Athira Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Athira Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ATHA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athira Pharma Inc. is set at 1.33

ATHA Stock Performance Analysis:

Athira Pharma Inc. [ATHA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.79.

Insight into Athira Pharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ATHA is now -616.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -584.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Athira Pharma Inc. [ATHA] managed to generate an average of -$344,067 per employee.Athira Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.70 and a Current Ratio set at 15.70.

Previous articleCarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] stock Resumed by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $17
Next articleH.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] – find out why.

More articles

Companies

why Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $100.00

Brandon Evans - 0
Overstock.com Inc. price surged by 3.19 percent to reach at $2.6. The company report on September 29, 2020 that Overstock Celebrates Customer Day...
Read more
Companies

Citigroup Downgrade Gannett Media Corp. [GCI]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Gannett Media Corp. stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.50% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Companies

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] is 300.26% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Moderna Inc. price surged by 3.96 percent to reach at $2.98. The company report on October 13, 2020 that Moderna Announces Initiation of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] Revenue clocked in at $383.30 million, up 25.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. surged by $1.23 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $43.15 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] moved up 3.02: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Co-Diagnostics Inc. traded at a high on 10/13/20, posting a 3.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.65. The company...
Read more
Companies

why Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $100.00

Brandon Evans - 0
Overstock.com Inc. price surged by 3.19 percent to reach at $2.6. The company report on September 29, 2020 that Overstock Celebrates Customer Day...
Read more
Market

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] Stock trading around $13.83 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Invesco Ltd. gained 3.21% or 0.43 points to close at $13.83 with a heavy trading volume of 6789218 shares. The company report on...
Read more
Industry

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] gain 10.32% so far this year. What now?

Misty Lee - 0
Agenus Inc. closed the trading session at $4.49 on 10/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.29, while...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] Revenue clocked in at $383.30 million, up 25.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. surged by $1.23 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $43.15 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] moved up 3.02: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Co-Diagnostics Inc. traded at a high on 10/13/20, posting a 3.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.65. The company...
Read more

Popular Category