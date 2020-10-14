Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] fell -1.14% so far this year. What now?

Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE: RVLV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.07% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.24%. The company report on September 16, 2020 that REVOLVE Announces the Launch of the REVOLVE U Virtual Conference.

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, announces the launch of REVOLVE University, a virtual experience created to inspire REVOLVE’s community of customers, influencers, partners, and fans through meaningful discussions taking place from September 21-27.

As a leading retailer and lifestyle brand, REVOLVE continues to deeply connect with its customers and community through innovative and engaging marketing experiences. REVOLVE’s latest activation, REVOLVE U, brings a week-long curation of career, health, and wellness focused content featuring entrepreneurs and changemakers through keynotes and panels. Streaming across REVOLVE’s social media channels, speakers will share their personal stories, tips, and life hacks covering categories including entrepreneurship, career building, social media strategy, mental health, beauty, and motherhood.

Over the last 12 months, RVLV stock dropped by -16.47%. The one-year Revolve Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.17. The average equity rating for RVLV stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.29 billion, with 69.42 million shares outstanding and 15.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, RVLV stock reached a trading volume of 2452068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVLV shares is $24.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVLV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Revolve Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Revolve Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on RVLV stock. On August 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for RVLV shares from 18 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revolve Group Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVLV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for RVLV in the course of the last twelve months was 15.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

RVLV Stock Performance Analysis:

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.24. With this latest performance, RVLV shares gained by 2.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.02 for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.83, while it was recorded at 17.77 for the last single week of trading, and 15.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Revolve Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.00 and a Gross Margin at +52.96. Revolve Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.86.

Return on Total Capital for RVLV is now 45.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] managed to generate an average of -$5,108 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 110.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.00.Revolve Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

RVLV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Revolve Group Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVLV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revolve Group Inc. go to 24.11%.

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $210 million, or 88.30% of RVLV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVLV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,401,989, which is approximately 15.785% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,132,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.55 million in RVLV stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $19.98 million in RVLV stock with ownership of nearly -25.813% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revolve Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE:RVLV] by around 3,202,628 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 3,998,747 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 4,389,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,591,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVLV stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,485,044 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,175,643 shares during the same period.