Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] is -64.70% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NYSE: PAGP] traded at a high on 10/12/20, posting a 0.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.69. The company report on October 9, 2020 that Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings & Quarterly Earnings Timing for 2021.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (NYSE: PAGP) announced they will release third-quarter 2020 earnings after market close on Monday, November 2, 2020 and will hold a joint webcast on the same day as follows:.

What: Third-quarter 2020 earnings webcast.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2399896 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Plains GP Holdings L.P. stands at 7.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.82%.

The market cap for PAGP stock reached $1.23 billion, with 184.00 million shares outstanding and 177.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, PAGP reached a trading volume of 2399896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock. On April 02, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PAGP shares from 13 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains GP Holdings L.P. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGP in the course of the last twelve months was 0.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.53. With this latest performance, PAGP shares dropped by -1.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.15 for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.14, while it was recorded at 6.38 for the last single week of trading, and 10.13 for the last 200 days.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.03 and a Gross Margin at +5.93. Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.99.

Return on Total Capital for PAGP is now 7.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 472.02. Additionally, PAGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 444.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] managed to generate an average of $66,200 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plains GP Holdings L.P. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains GP Holdings L.P. go to -13.50%.

Insider trade positions for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]

There are presently around $1,014 million, or 82.90% of PAGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGP stocks are: TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. with ownership of 18,671,557, which is approximately 58.422% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; CHICKASAW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 10,665,788 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.35 million in PAGP stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $53.44 million in PAGP stock with ownership of nearly 7.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains GP Holdings L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NYSE:PAGP] by around 31,753,172 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 28,382,414 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 91,393,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,529,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGP stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,325,262 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 6,935,617 shares during the same period.