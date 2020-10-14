Pactiv Evergreen Inc. [PTVE] Stock trading around $14.01 per share: What’s Next?

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. [NASDAQ: PTVE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.50% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.52%.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.46 billion, with 175.43 million shares outstanding and 28.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, PTVE stock reached a trading volume of 1534883 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pactiv Evergreen Inc. [PTVE]:

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on PTVE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36.

PTVE Stock Performance Analysis:

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. [PTVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.52.

Insight into Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Fundamentals: