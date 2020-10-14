Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] moved up 9.15: Why It’s Important

Oragenics Inc. [AMEX: OGEN] closed the trading session at $0.60 on 10/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.54, while the highest price level was $0.60. The company report on October 6, 2020 that FDA Broadly Supports Oragenics’ Pre-IND Development Program for its SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine.

Re-Affirms Plan to File IND Application by the End of 1Q21, Begin Phase 1 Study in Early 2Q21.

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) (“Oragenics” or the “Company”) announced receipt of feedback to its Type B Pre-IND Meeting Request from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) that it is in broad agreement with the Company’s planned approach to clinical development of its SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, Terra CoV-2. As a result, the Company believes its timelines for both filing an Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application and the commencement of the Phase 1 study will proceed on schedule. Oragenics expects to file the IND by the end of the first quarter of 2021 and commence patient enrollment in the Phase 1 clinical study early in the second quarter of 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.24 percent and weekly performance of -0.28 percent. The stock has been moved at 31.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.61M shares, OGEN reached to a volume of 6967854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oragenics Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.28. With this latest performance, OGEN shares dropped by -11.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.00 for Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7430, while it was recorded at 0.5681 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6530 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for OGEN is now -80.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.69. Additionally, OGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] managed to generate an average of -$2,223,715 per employee.Oragenics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oragenics Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGEN.

There are presently around $5 million, or 16.50% of OGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGEN stocks are: THIRD SECURITY, LLC with ownership of 4,612,166, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 15.10% of the total institutional ownership; SARA-BAY FINANCIAL, holding 1,318,117 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.79 million in OGEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.69 million in OGEN stock with ownership of nearly 9.575% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oragenics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Oragenics Inc. [AMEX:OGEN] by around 806,806 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 356,782 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 7,575,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,739,350 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGEN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 696,897 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 169,982 shares during the same period.