Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] is 97.39% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: NUAN] gained 2.22% on the last trading session, reaching $35.19 price per share at the time. The company report on October 6, 2020 that H&M Extends Nuance Virtual Assistant and Live Chat to Google’s Business Messages.

Top three retailer accelerates digital development and integration of digital and physical channels to meet consumers’ changing behavior and deliver superior customer service experiences.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) and H&M, one of the largest global fashion retailers with more than 50 market online shops, today announced consumers can now engage with H&M virtual assistant and live chat agents directly from services like Google Maps or Google Search. The new integration of Nuance’s virtual assistant and live chat deployment is the first-of-its-kind and allows H&M to leverage prior investments in AI-powered Intelligent Engagement to give customers more choice and flexibility when shopping online.

Nuance Communications Inc. represents 281.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.78 billion with the latest information. NUAN stock price has been found in the range of $34.21 to $35.38.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, NUAN reached a trading volume of 3525305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUAN shares is $34.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CFRA have made an estimate for Nuance Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Nuance Communications Inc. stock. On January 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NUAN shares from 15 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuance Communications Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUAN in the course of the last twelve months was 58.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for NUAN stock

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.19. With this latest performance, NUAN shares gained by 11.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 129.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.03 for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.20, while it was recorded at 34.35 for the last single week of trading, and 23.62 for the last 200 days.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.18 and a Gross Margin at +53.56. Nuance Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.27.

Return on Total Capital for NUAN is now 5.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.86. Additionally, NUAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] managed to generate an average of $14,116 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Nuance Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nuance Communications Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nuance Communications Inc. go to -4.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]

There are presently around $9,564 million, or 99.00% of NUAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,284,980, which is approximately -1.656% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 16,606,692 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $584.47 million in NUAN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $479.76 million in NUAN stock with ownership of nearly -1.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nuance Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:NUAN] by around 47,317,018 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 36,455,647 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 187,958,504 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,731,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUAN stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,386,569 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 5,087,373 shares during the same period.