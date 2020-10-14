McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] Revenue clocked in at $19.26 billion, up 14.42% YTD: What’s Next?

McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE: MCD] price surged by 0.57 percent to reach at $1.28. The company report on October 8, 2020 that McDonald’s Reports Third Quarter 2020 Comparable Sales, Raises Quarterly Cash Dividend And Announces November Investor Update.

– Comparable sales continued to improve globally, driven by positive comparable sales of 4.6% in the U.S.

– Quarterly cash dividend increases 3% to $1.29 per share – the equivalent of $5.16 annually.

A sum of 2410763 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.95M shares. McDonald’s Corporation shares reached a high of $226.51 and dropped to a low of $223.12 until finishing in the latest session at $226.11.

The one-year MCD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.43. The average equity rating for MCD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCD shares is $229.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for McDonald’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $210 to $230. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2020, representing the official price target for McDonald’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $180 to $204, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on MCD stock. On June 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MCD shares from 195 to 208.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McDonald’s Corporation is set at 4.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.78.

MCD Stock Performance Analysis:

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.02. With this latest performance, MCD shares gained by 3.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.29 for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 214.50, while it was recorded at 225.46 for the last single week of trading, and 196.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into McDonald’s Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.82 and a Gross Margin at +52.74. McDonald’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.59.

Return on Total Capital for MCD is now 27.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.98. Additionally, MCD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 100.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] managed to generate an average of $29,392 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.McDonald’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

MCD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, McDonald’s Corporation posted 2.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McDonald’s Corporation go to 4.90%.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $113,458 million, or 68.60% of MCD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,203,469, which is approximately -4.631% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,419,655 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.63 billion in MCD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.75 billion in MCD stock with ownership of nearly -0.878% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McDonald’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,091 institutional holders increased their position in McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE:MCD] by around 20,851,567 shares. Additionally, 934 investors decreased positions by around 26,302,085 shares, while 289 investors held positions by with 454,630,138 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 501,783,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCD stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,376,136 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 2,761,161 shares during the same period.