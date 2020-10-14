Market cap of Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX] reaches 5.81B – now what?

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [NYSE: TMX] jumped around 0.78 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $44.99 at the close of the session, up 1.76%.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. stock is now 16.37% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TMX Stock saw the intraday high of $45.02 and lowest of $43.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 56.97, which means current price is +155.19% above from all time high which was touched on 08/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 907.49K shares, TMX reached a trading volume of 1403216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMX shares is $47.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terminix Global Holdings Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMX in the course of the last twelve months was 22.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has TMX stock performed recently?

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.13. With this latest performance, TMX shares gained by 10.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.59 for Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.83, while it was recorded at 43.65 for the last single week of trading, and 35.21 for the last 200 days.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.36 and a Gross Margin at +43.28. Terminix Global Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.21.

Return on Total Capital for TMX is now 7.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.45. Additionally, TMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX] managed to generate an average of $10,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Terminix Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Terminix Global Holdings Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Terminix Global Holdings Inc. go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX]

There are presently around $6,094 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMX stocks are: JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC with ownership of 20,064,190, which is approximately 3.881% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 17,070,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $768.02 million in TMX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $538.26 million in TMX stock with ownership of nearly -3.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [NYSE:TMX] by around 17,572,275 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 21,367,348 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 96,508,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,447,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMX stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,878,775 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 13,816,083 shares during the same period.