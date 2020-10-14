Thursday, October 15, 2020
type here...
Companies

Market cap of ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] reaches 57.24M – now what?

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

Market

For The Gap Inc. [GPS], Barclays sees a rise to $20. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
The Gap Inc. gained 6.17% on the last trading session, reaching $19.78 price per share at the time. The company report on October...
Read more
Finance

Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] fell -53.18% so far this year. What now?

Brandon Evans - 0
Crestwood Equity Partners LP jumped around 1.22 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $14.43 at the close of the session, up 9.24%....
Read more
Market

B. Riley FBR lifts Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Extreme Networks Inc. gained 12.17% on the last trading session, reaching $4.61 price per share at the time. The company report on October...
Read more
Finance

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] moved up 9.50: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. traded at a high on 10/09/20, posting a 9.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.83. The...
Read more

ShiftPixy Inc. [NASDAQ: PIXY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.68% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -26.37%. The company report on October 9, 2020 that ShiftPixy, Inc. Announces Pricing of $12 Million Public Offering.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (Nasdaq: PIXY), a Florida-based gig engagement platform provider, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering with expected total gross proceeds of $12,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

The securities offered by the Company consist of 4,000,000 shares of common stock together with warrants (the “Warrants”) to purchase up to 2,000,000 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock and accompanying Warrant are being sold together at a combined public offering price of $3.00. The Warrants will have an exercise price of $3.30 per share, will be immediately exercisable and will expire five (5) years from the date of issuance. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of common stock and/or Warrants to purchase up to 300,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any.

Over the last 12 months, PIXY stock dropped by -85.08%.

The market cap for the stock reached $57.24 million, with 26.25 million shares outstanding and 3.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, PIXY stock reached a trading volume of 1001032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ShiftPixy Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

PIXY Stock Performance Analysis:

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.37. With this latest performance, PIXY shares dropped by -33.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.83 for ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.06, while it was recorded at 3.06 for the last single week of trading, and 6.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ShiftPixy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.10 and a Gross Margin at +21.62. ShiftPixy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] managed to generate an average of -$279,507 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.70.ShiftPixy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.10% of PIXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PIXY stocks are: TOWERPOINT WEALTH, LLC with ownership of 80,000, which is approximately 377.612% of the company’s market cap and around 77.20% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 28,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76000.0 in PIXY stocks shares; and SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC, currently with $69000.0 in PIXY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ShiftPixy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in ShiftPixy Inc. [NASDAQ:PIXY] by around 167,529 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 46,788 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 28,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,732 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PIXY stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 99,558 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 46,788 shares during the same period.

Previous articleFront Yard Residential Corporation [RESI] is -19.12% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articleThe Clorox Company [CLX] gain 44.05% so far this year. What now?

More articles

Companies

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] Stock trading around $20.15 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. gained 0.05% or 0.01 points to close at $20.15 with a heavy trading volume of 1004462 shares. The...
Read more
Companies

Stephens slashes price target on Centene Corporation [CNC] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
Centene Corporation gained 0.11% on the last trading session, reaching $65.37 price per share at the time. The company report on October 6,...
Read more
Companies

Entergy Corporation [ETR] Revenue clocked in at $10.44 billion, down -11.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Entergy Corporation gained 0.26% or 0.28 points to close at $106.48 with a heavy trading volume of 1261596 shares. The company report on...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Novan (NOVN) Rises By 30% After Novan’s NITRICIL™ Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2

Brandon Evans - 0
The strong preclinical results of Novan’s antiviral effect of nitric oxide-based medicine against SARS-CoV-2 puts the company in a place to develop an intranasal formulation of berdazimer sodium for use in coronavirus program. Shares of Novan Inc....
Read more
Companies

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] Stock trading around $20.15 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. gained 0.05% or 0.01 points to close at $20.15 with a heavy trading volume of 1004462 shares. The...
Read more
Market

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] gain 28.20% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. closed the trading session at $16.82 on 10/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.52, while...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] reaches 30.87B – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
KKR & Co. Inc. jumped around 0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $36.30 at the close of the session, up 0.08%....
Read more
Finance

Barclays Initiated Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Exelixis Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.08% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Novan (NOVN) Rises By 30% After Novan’s NITRICIL™ Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2

Brandon Evans - 0
The strong preclinical results of Novan’s antiviral effect of nitric oxide-based medicine against SARS-CoV-2 puts the company in a place to develop an intranasal formulation of berdazimer sodium for use in coronavirus program. Shares of Novan Inc....
Read more
Companies

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] Stock trading around $20.15 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. gained 0.05% or 0.01 points to close at $20.15 with a heavy trading volume of 1004462 shares. The...
Read more

Popular Category