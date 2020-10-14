Market cap of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] reaches 175.29M – now what?

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [AMEX: LCTX] gained 12.26% on the last trading session, reaching $1.19 price per share at the time. The company report on October 13, 2020 that Lineage Cell Therapeutics and Cancer Research UK Announce Encouraging Preliminary Phase 1 Study Results With VAC2 for the Treatment of Non-small Cell Lung Cancer.

Potent Induction of Immune Responses Observed with VAC2 Vaccine .

Peripheral Antigen-specific Immunogenicity Above 3% Observed at Multiple Timepoints .

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. represents 149.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $175.29 million with the latest information. LCTX stock price has been found in the range of $1.08 to $1.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 710.46K shares, LCTX reached a trading volume of 1523504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LCTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 64.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for LCTX stock

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.65. With this latest performance, LCTX shares gained by 30.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LCTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.01 for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9432, while it was recorded at 1.0920 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9239 for the last 200 days.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2423.07 and a Gross Margin at -130.85. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -792.22.

Return on Total Capital for LCTX is now -33.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.58. Additionally, LCTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] managed to generate an average of -$212,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -120.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LCTX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]

There are presently around $66 million, or 37.20% of LCTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LCTX stocks are: BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC with ownership of 34,005,379, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,226,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.22 million in LCTX stocks shares; and DEFENDER CAPITAL, LLC., currently with $5.53 million in LCTX stock with ownership of nearly 5.201% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [AMEX:LCTX] by around 3,706,428 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 11,963,171 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 40,079,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,749,485 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LCTX stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,833,703 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,419,800 shares during the same period.