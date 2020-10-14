Market cap of Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] reaches 15.99M – now what?

Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ: JAGX] closed the trading session at $0.32 on 10/12/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.313, while the highest price level was $0.3245. The company report on October 7, 2020 that Jaguar Health Subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Initiates Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Crofelemer (Mytesi) for Prophylaxis of Diarrhea in Adult Cancer Patients Receiving Targeted Cancer Therapy.

A Significant Proportion of Patients Receiving Targeted Cancer Therapy Experience Diarrhea.

Initial Tranche of Non-dilutive Financing Transaction Increased from $5 Million to $6 Million by Mutual Consent with Lender, Providing Additional Q4 2020 Funding for Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Trial and a Total Potential of $17 Million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -60.56 percent and weekly performance of 1.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -49.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.78M shares, JAGX reached to a volume of 2292077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

JAGX stock trade performance evaluation

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.90. With this latest performance, JAGX shares dropped by -22.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.02 for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4326, while it was recorded at 0.3231 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5482 for the last 200 days.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -420.75 and a Gross Margin at +33.93. Jaguar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -667.32.

Return on Total Capital for JAGX is now -82.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -217.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -220.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.78. Additionally, JAGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] managed to generate an average of -$1,328,946 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Jaguar Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jaguar Health Inc. posted -15.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -5.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -185.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc. go to 40.00%.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 14.10% of JAGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 109,183, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.37% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 59,529 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19000.0 in JAGX stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, currently with $16000.0 in JAGX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jaguar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ:JAGX] by around 262,293 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 129,399 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 13,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 405,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAGX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 261,027 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 83,037 shares during the same period.