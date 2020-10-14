Market cap of 2U Inc. [TWOU] reaches 2.62B – now what?

2U Inc. [NASDAQ: TWOU] jumped around 1.22 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $38.03 at the close of the session, up 3.30%. The company report on September 28, 2020 that GetSmarter, a 2U, Inc. Brand, Unveils Findings on the Future of Work with New Report.

Survey finds the trend toward upskilling is growing; 35% of respondents believe evidence of continued, skills-based learning is most important for current job seekers to highlight.

GetSmarter, a 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU) brand, today announced the results of a survey exploring the future of work, as accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The “Future of Work is Here” data highlights the value of continued learning as technology and automation change the workforce, details the importance of upskilling and reskilling, and emphasizes the value of soft skills.

2U Inc. stock is now 58.52% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TWOU Stock saw the intraday high of $38.59 and lowest of $36.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.46, which means current price is +230.41% above from all time high which was touched on 08/05/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, TWOU reached a trading volume of 1254787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWOU shares is $49.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWOU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for 2U Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2020, representing the official price target for 2U Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 2U Inc. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWOU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59.

2U Inc. [TWOU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.55. With this latest performance, TWOU shares gained by 4.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWOU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.31 for 2U Inc. [TWOU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.80, while it was recorded at 37.06 for the last single week of trading, and 30.90 for the last 200 days.

2U Inc. [TWOU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 2U Inc. [TWOU] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.69 and a Gross Margin at +71.78. 2U Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.93.

Return on Total Capital for TWOU is now -20.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 2U Inc. [TWOU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.12. Additionally, TWOU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 2U Inc. [TWOU] managed to generate an average of -$62,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.2U Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for 2U Inc. [TWOU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 2U Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWOU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 2U Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for 2U Inc. [TWOU]

There are presently around $2,873 million, or 99.40% of TWOU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWOU stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 9,624,014, which is approximately 42.392% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, holding 5,801,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $220.61 million in TWOU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $215.82 million in TWOU stock with ownership of nearly -0.334% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 2U Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in 2U Inc. [NASDAQ:TWOU] by around 17,926,275 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 11,350,879 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 46,260,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,537,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWOU stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,778,011 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 6,348,685 shares during the same period.