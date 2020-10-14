Market Analysts see Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS] gaining to $1. Time to buy?

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RGLS] traded at a high on 10/13/20, posting a 8.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.56. The company report on October 13, 2020 that Regulus Therapeutics Announces Receipt of $5 Million Milestone and Material Payments from Sanofi.

Proceeds Used to Repay Debt Principal with Oxford Finance.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS) (the “Company” or “Regulus”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs, today announced receipt of a total of $5 million in milestone and material payments from Sanofi. As outlined in the recent amendment to the Company’s term loan agreement with Oxford, LLC, the Company utilized the proceeds to pay down $5 million in principal outstanding, reducing the remaining principal due under the term loan to approximately $9.6 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1708432 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. stands at 8.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.49%.

The market cap for RGLS stock reached $20.07 million, with 29.80 million shares outstanding and 28.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, RGLS reached a trading volume of 1708432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS]?

B. Riley FBR Inc. have made an estimate for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Leerink Partners raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2018, representing the official price target for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $2.50, while Chardan Capital Markets kept a Buy rating on RGLS stock. On March 06, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for RGLS shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 477.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94.

How has RGLS stock performed recently?

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.19. With this latest performance, RGLS shares dropped by -1.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.18 for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5688, while it was recorded at 0.5417 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7201 for the last 200 days.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -246.40. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -272.13.

Return on Total Capital for RGLS is now -73.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -261.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -262.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.57. Additionally, RGLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS] managed to generate an average of -$885,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RGLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. go to 39.60%.

Insider trade positions for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS]

There are presently around $4 million, or 20.70% of RGLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RGLS stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 2,052,455, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,851,851 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 million in RGLS stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $0.82 million in RGLS stock with ownership of nearly -8.972% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RGLS] by around 353,419 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 2,629,603 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 3,354,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,337,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RGLS stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 327,393 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 2,255,157 shares during the same period.