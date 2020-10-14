Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] stock Initiated by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $82

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ICPT] traded at a high on 10/13/20, posting a 3.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $35.00. The company report on September 3, 2020 that Intercept to Present at September Investor Conference.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced that Mark Pruzanski, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer and Sandip Kapadia, Chief Financial Officer of Intercept, will present at the Wells Fargo 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor page of Intercept’s website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com. An audio archive of the webcast will also be available on Intercept’s website for approximately two weeks.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1554564 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 7.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.13%.

The market cap for ICPT stock reached $1.18 billion, with 32.96 million shares outstanding and 27.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 753.00K shares, ICPT reached a trading volume of 1554564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]?

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. On June 30, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ICPT shares from 135 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.18.

How has ICPT stock performed recently?

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.45. With this latest performance, ICPT shares dropped by -20.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.30 for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.68, while it was recorded at 36.82 for the last single week of trading, and 69.88 for the last 200 days.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -123.98 and a Gross Margin at +94.74. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -136.78.

Return on Total Capital for ICPT is now -63.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -975.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,062.45. Additionally, ICPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,049.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] managed to generate an average of -$591,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -2.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to -8.89%.

Insider trade positions for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]

There are presently around $963 million, or 85.40% of ICPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICPT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,821,305, which is approximately -1.03% of the company’s market cap and around 14.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,485,217 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86.98 million in ICPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $83.48 million in ICPT stock with ownership of nearly 7.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ICPT] by around 3,923,157 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 1,814,181 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 21,791,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,528,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICPT stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,260,628 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 422,443 shares during the same period.