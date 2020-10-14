Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Finance

H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] – find out why.

By Caleb Clifford

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AQST] jumped around 0.34 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $5.05 at the close of the session, up 7.22%. The company report on September 30, 2020 that Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) Investigation.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aquestive” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:AQST). Investors who purchased Aquestive securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/aqst.

The investigation concerns whether Aquestive and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -13.23% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AQST Stock saw the intraday high of $5.20 and lowest of $4.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.00, which means current price is +258.16% above from all time high which was touched on 09/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, AQST reached a trading volume of 1198368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on AQST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81.

How has AQST stock performed recently?

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.09. With this latest performance, AQST shares dropped by -41.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.98 for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.00, while it was recorded at 4.80 for the last single week of trading, and 4.99 for the last 200 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] shares currently have an operating margin of -100.11 and a Gross Margin at +61.30. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -125.92.

Return on Total Capital for AQST is now -94.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -123.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,347.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.14. Additionally, AQST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] managed to generate an average of -$285,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQST.

Insider trade positions for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]

There are presently around $95 million, or 55.30% of AQST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQST stocks are: BRATTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 11,503,294, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 1,750,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.84 million in AQST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.2 million in AQST stock with ownership of nearly 574.261% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AQST] by around 3,100,358 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,025,015 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 13,698,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,823,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQST stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 783,679 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,448,164 shares during the same period.

Previous articleStifel lifts Athira Pharma Inc. [ATHA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleH.C. Wainwright Initiated Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]. What else is Wall St. saying?

