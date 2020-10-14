For Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX], Citigroup sees a drop to $23. What next?

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDX] gained 4.40% or 0.68 points to close at $16.13 with a heavy trading volume of 1227213 shares. The company report on September 2, 2020 that Syndax Announces Participation at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Syndax,” the “Company” or “we”) (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that members of its management team will participate in three upcoming virtual investor conferences. The details for the three conferences are:.

Citi 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Panel at 11:40 a.m. ET.

It opened the trading session at $15.42, the shares rose to $16.46 and dropped to $15.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SNDX points out that the company has recorded 47.98% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -201.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 309.00K shares, SNDX reached to a volume of 1227213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDX shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $25 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. On May 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SNDX shares from 19 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 447.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.56.

Trading performance analysis for SNDX stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.64. With this latest performance, SNDX shares dropped by -4.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 153.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.45 for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.82, while it was recorded at 16.30 for the last single week of trading, and 13.40 for the last 200 days.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3792.95. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3694.59.

Return on Total Capital for SNDX is now -134.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -131.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -76.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.84. Additionally, SNDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX] managed to generate an average of -$1,601,343 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.40 and a Current Ratio set at 15.40.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNDX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX]

There are presently around $528 million, or 91.90% of SNDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 3,756,748, which is approximately 25.24% of the company’s market cap and around 8.08% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 2,470,678 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.85 million in SNDX stocks shares; and BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $36.9 million in SNDX stock with ownership of nearly 215.216% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDX] by around 12,937,668 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,246,519 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 18,557,920 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,742,107 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDX stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,823,639 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 358,156 shares during the same period.