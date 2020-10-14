Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $15

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FLXN] price surged by 13.86 percent to reach at $1.59. The company report on October 13, 2020 that Flexion Therapeutics Announces Preliminary Third-Quarter 2020 ZILRETTA® Net Sales of Approximately $23.6 Million.

Company to hold conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) today announced preliminary ZILRETTA (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) net sales of $23.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

A sum of 1752496 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 568.30K shares. Flexion Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $13.55 and dropped to a low of $12.11 until finishing in the latest session at $13.06.

The average equity rating for FLXN stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on FLXN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 33.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.11.

FLXN Stock Performance Analysis:

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.04. With this latest performance, FLXN shares gained by 6.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.81 for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.72, while it was recorded at 11.58 for the last single week of trading, and 12.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Flexion Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] shares currently have an operating margin of -186.78 and a Gross Margin at +86.35. Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -205.29.

Return on Total Capital for FLXN is now -60.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -332.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.36. Additionally, FLXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 93.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] managed to generate an average of -$520,045 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

FLXN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Flexion Therapeutics Inc. posted -1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. go to 20.00%.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $592 million, or 96.50% of FLXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLXN stocks are: MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 5,195,550, which is approximately 22.552% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 3,823,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.93 million in FLXN stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $47.13 million in FLXN stock with ownership of nearly 55.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FLXN] by around 15,177,619 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 3,102,757 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 27,062,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,342,772 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLXN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,275,076 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,276,167 shares during the same period.